ARGENTINA: Economy Grows 5.2% In October

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The economic activity index in Argentina, a proxy for the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), rose 5.2% in October from a year before - an improvement from September, when the index posted an annual rise of 3.8%. It was the best performance of the index in a year.

The economic sectors which showed the best improvement in October were wholesale trade, retail trade and repairs construction. The only sector where activity decreased from a year before was the electricity, water and gas segment.

On a monthly comparison, the Argentinean economic activity index rose 0.2% from September, when it had a 0.3% decrease.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

