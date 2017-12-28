Thailand Trade Data Due On Friday

Thailand will on Friday release November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In October, imports were worth $18.39 billion and exports were at $20.01 billion for a trade surplus of $1.62 billion.

Singapore will provide November figures for producer prices; in October, producer prices were up 0.1 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year.

Australia will see November results for private sector credit, with forecasts calling for an increase of 0.4 percent on month and 5.2 percent on year. That follows the 0.4 percent monthly increase and the 5.3 percent yearly gain in October.

South Korea will release December data for consumer prices. In November, overall inflation was down 0.7 percent on month and up 1.3 percent on year, while core CPI fell 0.3 percent on month and gained 1.4 percent on year.

