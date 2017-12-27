COLOMBIA: Hass Avocado Exports To The U.S. Are On Track, Producers Say

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colombian exports of Hass avocado to the United States are still ongoing, according to a work plan signed by CorpoHass and U.S. sanitation authorities.

The Colombian Agricultural Institute is moving forward with a program to eradicate pests from Hass avocados in 21 municipalities from seven Colombian states and, in January, the country should export the fruits from the Antioquia state.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

