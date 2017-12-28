logo
European Economic News
Norway Retail Sales Rise In November

Norway's retail sales increased for the first time in four months in November, figures from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.

The retail sales volume, excluding motor vehicles, climbed a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent month-over-month in November, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in October.

On a yearly basis, both the volume and value of retail sales rose a working-day-adjusted 3.7 percent in November.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

