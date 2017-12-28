European Markets Likely To Stay Flat

European are likely to see largely lackluster moves from traders on Thursday due to absence of triggers.

Reopening after an extended weekend, markets in Europe had edged up a bit on Wednesday, riding on some strong buying in the resources space following crude oil's upmove on Tuesday and a firm trend in commodities prices. A few positive economic reports from the region helped as well.

With crude prices still hovering around 2-1/2 year high, more upside for energy stocks is not ruled out.

Traders are likely to react positively to data showing that UK's private sector growth has picked up in the fourth quarter. Data released by the Confederation of British Industry on Thursday said the balance of firms reporting a rise in output was +19 percent, compared with +6 percent in the three months to November.

Looking ahead, the CBI said private sector growth is set to return to a more moribund pace of +4 percent over the next three months.

The mood in the German market is likely to be cautious ahead of Friday's consumer price inflation data.

The U.S. markets had ended slightly up overnight although the session was lackluster amid mixed economic data.

A report from the Conference Board showed a much bigger-than-expected pullback in confidence in the month of December, with the index slumping to 122.1 in the month, from a downwardly revised 128.6 in November. Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to edge down to 128.0 from the 129.5 originally reported for the previous month.

However, pending home sales in the U.S. showed a modest increase in the month of November, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors.

