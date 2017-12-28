Watch These 6 Biotech Stocks

The biotechnology sector, which had a dismal showing in 2016, has reversed its performance significantly this year. Clinical trial data is an important catalyst, which can send the biotech stocks soaring or stumbling depending upon the outcomes. More so, if they are small-cap or mid-cap.

Listed below are some of the stocks with clinical trial catalysts, which are worth keeping an eye on.

1. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)

The Company is focused on developing therapies for treating eye diseases. The most advanced clinical programs of Kala Pharma target dry eye disease and post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain.

A phase III trial evaluating KPI-121 0.25% in patients with dry eye disease is underway, and top-line results are expected by the end of 2017.

KALA closed Wednesday's (Dec.27) trading at $19.00, up 4.57%.

2. Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)

The Company is focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. Its lead product TYMLOS received FDA approval in April of this year for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.

The results from a landmark trial involving TYMLOS, dubbed ACTIVExtend, reported in May of this year, demonstrated sustained statistically significant fracture risk reduction through the 3.5 years of sequential therapy: TYMLOS followed by an antiresorptive drug, Alendronate.

The Company expects to submit a labeling supplement to the FDA in connection with the ACTIVExtend results by the end of 2017.

RDUS closed Wednesday's trading at $31.39, up 2.41%.

3. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RNN)

This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company is developing novel targeted cancer therapeutics.

The Company has 3 compounds in clinical testing - RX-3117, Supinoxin, and Archexin.

-- RX-3117 is under a two stage phase IIa clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer. Initial data readout from Stage 2 of the study is due this quarter.

-- RX-3117 in combination with Abraxane is in a phase IIa clinical study in patients newly diagnosed with metastatic pancreatic cancer who have had no prior chemotherapy.

-- Supinoxin is currently being investigated in a two stage phase IIa clinical proof-of-concept study in patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. Interim data from stage 1 of the clinical trial is due this quarter (Q4, 2017).

-- Archexin is under a phase IIa clinical proof-of-concept trial in metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Initial data readout from this trial is due this quarter (Q4, 2017).

RNN closed Wednesday's trading at $2.19, unchanged from the previous day's close.

4. RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp. (RXII)

The Company is developing a new class of RNAi-based therapeutics targeting dermatology, ophthalmology, and cell-based immunotherapy.

The lead compound is RXI-109, which successfully completed a phase II trial for dermal scarring very recently.

RXI-109 is also being tested in a phase 1/2 study in an ophthalmology indication namely in patients with advanced, wet age-related macular degeneration and associated retinal scarring. Top line data from this study are expected early in 2018.

Also in the pipeline are Samcyprone, which is being evaluated in a phase IIa clinical trial in subjects with at least one cutaneous, plantar or periungual wart, and RXI-231, a cosmetic ingredient in a proprietary gel formulation designed to aid in the reduction of pigmentation to improve skin appearance.

The Company expects to share early read-outs from the Phase 2a clinical trial of Samcyprone for the treatment of cutaneous warts before the end of this year.

RXII closed Wednesday's trading at $0.52, down 1.87%.

5. Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)

This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is developing novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

The Company's lead compound is Brexanolone IV, which successfully completed a phase III clinical program for postpartum depression, or PPD, a mood disorder impacting women after childbirth, last month.

The other clinical drug candidates include SAGE-217, which is under phase II trials in Postpartum Depression, Major Depressive Disorder, Essential Tremor and Parkinson's disease; and SAGE-718, under phase I studies for Cerebrosterol Deficit Disorders, Anti-NMDA Receptor Encephalitis and NMDA Hypofunction.

Early this month, the Company reported positive top-line results from the phase II trial of SAGE-217 in the treatment of moderate to severe major depressive disorder.

The top line results from Part C of an exploratory phase II clinical trial of SAGE-217 in essential tremor are due this quarter (Q4, 2017).

SAGE closed Wednesday's trading at $164.16, up 5.14%.

6. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

The Company is developing and commercializing innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs & improve the lives of patients.

Vanda has 2 approved marketed drugs - Hetlioz for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder, and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Hetlioz is also being explored for the treatment of jet lag disorder, and a placebo controlled transmeridian travel clinical study, dubbed 2102, is underway. Results from this study are due this quarter (Q4, 2017).

VNDA closed Wednesday's trading at $15.25, down 0.33%.

We are in the final lap of 2017. Will the companies stick to the timeline for reporting the trial results?

by RTT Staff Writer

