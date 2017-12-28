DAX Modestly Lower

German stocks are mostly subdued Thursday morning with investors not making significant moves and choosing to wait instead, for clear signals.

After an extended weekend and the New Year Holiday ahead, trading volumes are very thin due to lack of any big news on the economic front and from the corporate sector.

The German benchmark DAX is down 25.52 points or 0.2 percent at 13,044.50.

RWE, Beiersdorf, Adidas, Prosiebensat, Deutsche Boerse, Linde, Deutsche Post, Siemens, and E.ON are down 0.3 to 0.7 percent.

Fresenius, which had a good outing on Wednesday, is up 0.4 percent amid light volumes. Lufthansa, Volkswagen, Heidelberg Cement, Thyssenkrupp, Commerz Bank and Allianz are also up marginally.

On Friday, data on the country's consumer price inflation will be released.

