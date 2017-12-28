CAC Flat In Lackluster Trade

The French market is subdued Thursday morning, with traders not showing any big interest in creating positions in the holiday-thinned week.

Global cues are not any positive too. Although most of the across the Asia-Pacific region ended higher today, buying interest was mostly muted in many markets due to lack of triggers.

The benchmark CAC 40 is down 3.04 points or 0.06 percent at 5365.80

Movements are so light that gains or losses recorded by CAC 40 stocks stay below 1 percent.

The biggest loser in terms of percentage shed so far in the session is Sodexo, which is down by about 0.9 percent. Airbus Group is down 0.8 percent; Michelin and Technip FMC are lower by about 0.55 percent while Vivendi nd Peugeot are down 0.4 percent.

Carrefour tops the gainers list, rising nearly 1 percent. Vinci, Accor, Publicis Group, BNP Paripas, Lafarge Holcim, Renault, Saint Gobain, and Credit Agricole are up 0.3 to 0.6 percent.

