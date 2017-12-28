Austria Manufacturing Growth At Record High

Austria's manufacturing activity expanded at a record pace in December, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Thursday.

The UniCredit Bank Austria Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to 64.3 in December from 61.9 in November. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Moreover, the latest reading was the highest since the survey began in October 1998.

Among components, growth of output, new orders, purchasing, employment and backlogs were all the fastest registered to date.

On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to an 80-month high in December, linked to higher oil and raw material prices. Meanwhile, output price inflation eased, but remained strong.

Looking ahead to 2018, manufacturers were the most optimistic regarding expected growth since the output expectations data were first collected in July 2012.

by RTT Staff Writer

