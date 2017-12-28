logo
European Market Updates
FTSE Retreats After Recording New High

The U.K. market is slightly up, as mining stocks continue to attract attention, buoyed by rising commodity prices.

The FTSE 100 had recorded an all-time closing high on Wednesday. In early trades Thursday, the index advanced to a new high at 7,635.50, but came off that level subsequently.

At 7,620.25, the index is currently down 0.43 points or 0.01% from its previous close.

Prominent among the gainers this morning are, Barratt Developments, Tui, Mediclinin, Admiral Group, Glencore, and British Land Company, which have moved up 1 to 2 percent.

BHP Billiton, Anglo American, Rio Tinto, Ferguson, J Sainsbury, Astrazenca, Compass, Paddy Power, Aviva, and Carnival are modestly higher.

BT Group is down more than 2 percent. Dixons Carphone, British American Tobacco, RSA Insurance, Prudential Insurance, ITV, Rolls-Royce and Royal Dutch Shell are down 0.3 to 1 percent.

In the currency market, the GBP is trading at $1.3449, up 0.35 percent over previous close.

by RTT Staff Writer

