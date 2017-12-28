logo
Slovakia's Economic Sentiment Falls For Second Month

Slovakia's economic sentiment declined for the second straight month in December, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Thursday.

The economic sentiment indicator dropped to 103.3 in December from 105.5 in the previous month.

Among components, the confidence indicators for retail trade and services sectors registered declines in December, while the morale for industry and construction improved.

Data also showed that the consumer confidence index weakened to -5.4 in December from -4.0 in November.

