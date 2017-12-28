logo
Quick Facts
mail  E-MAIL
Share SHARE
FONT-SIZE Plus   Neg

J.B. Hunt Sees Q4 Earnings Below View - Quick Facts

Trucking and logistics company J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (JBHT) provided earnings outlook for the fourth quarter below analysts' expectations and said it expects the tax reform enacted on December 22, 2017 to create an additional one-time benefit for 2017. The company's shares are down 1.7 percent in pre-market activity.

For the fourth quarter, the company forecast net earnings in a range of $85.0 million to $90.0 million, or $0.77 to $0.82 per share. This compares to fourth quarter 2016 net earnings of $117.6 million, or $1.05 per share.

J.B. Hunt expects fourth-quarter 2017 results to include charges for a reserve on a cash advance for the purchase of new trailing equipment from a manufacturer that will not meet delivery for $20.3 million pretax, or $0.11 per share, and an increase in reserves for certain insurance and claims for $18.6 million pretax, or $0.10 per share.

J.B. Hunt expects fourth-quarter operating revenue in a range of $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion, compared with $1.72 billion for the year-ago quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter on revenues of $1.91 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income for the fourth quarter is projected by the company in a range of $145 million to $155 million, which reflects the charges for the cash advance reserve and insurance reserves. Operating income in the year-ago period totaled $194 million.

Further, J.B. Hunt said that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was enacted on December 22, 2017 changes existing U.S. tax law and includes numerous provisions that may affect its business.

The company added that it is in the process of understanding the widespread applicability of the Act to its financial statements, but believes it will primarily affect its balance sheet accounts creating an additional one-time benefit for 2017.

The company expects to release actual fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings on January 18, 2018.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Quick Facts

Editors Pick
Roy Moore Files Last Minute Lawsuit Challenging Doug Jones Victory
Republican candidate Roy Moore, who lost in Alabama's special Senate election, has filed a lawsuit challenging the victory of his Democratic rival Doug Jones. Jones pulled off a stunning political upset by narrowly defeating the former judge in the December 12th election. Although Jones has a lead...
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Unchanged At 245,000
First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly came in unchanged in the week ended December 23rd, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims came in at 245,000.
Stocks May Add To Yesterday's Modest Gains In Early Trading - U.S. Commentary
Stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Thursday, adding to the slim gains posted in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 41 points.
comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2017 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap