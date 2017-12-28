European Markets Mostly Lower

European are mostly lower mid-way into the session on Thursday, with traders not evincing any keen interest in picking up stocks due to absence of fresh triggers.

Thanks to rising commodity prices, miners and energy stocks are doing fairly well, but the overall mood in the market is rather subdued in the penultimate session of the calendar year.

In Germany, the DAX index is down 21.26 points or 0.16 percent at 13,048.76.

SAP, Deutsche Post, RWE, E.ON, Siemens AG, Infineon, and Beiersdorf are down 0.3 to 0.4 percent.

Heidelberg Cement is rising 1.7 percent. Fresenius, Continental AG, Henkel, Volkswagen, Thyssenkrupp, Allianz, Lufthansa, and Bayer are gaining marginal ground in positive territory.

In France, the market is very sticky with stocks mostly staying around their previous closing levels. The CAC 40 index is down 2.34 points or 0.04 percent at 5,366.50.

Airbus Group shares are down 1.1 percent. Sodexo, ST Microelectronics, Veolia Environment, Safran, and Vivendi are down 0.4 - 0.7 percent.

Among the gainers, Carrefour is rising 1.5 percent and Accor is adding 1.3 percent. Publicis Groupe, Pernod Ricard, Vinci, LafargeHolcim, Unibail Rodamco, Kering, Credit Agricole, Saint Gobain, and BNP Paribas are modestly higher.

The U.K. market is slightly higher, with resources stocks lifting the benchmark up.

The FTSE 100 is gaining 13.82 points or 0.18 percent at 7634.50, slightly off a record high of 7635.50 it touched earlier in the session.

Paddy Power is up 1.6 percent. Carnival, Ferguson, Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton, Anglo American, Glencore, GKN, Next, and British Land Company are gaining more than 1 percent.

BT Group is declining 2.2 percent. Standard Life, Hikma Pharma, CRH, British American Tobacco and Rolls Royce Holdings are modestly lower.

Among other markets in Europe, Greece, Czech, Denmark, Belgium, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain and Sweden are lower.

Austria, Croatia, Hungary, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland and Norway are flat and trading with a slightly negative bias.

