Roy Moore Files Last Minute Lawsuit Challenging Doug Jones Victory

Republican candidate Roy Moore, who lost in Alabama's special Senate election, has filed a lawsuit challenging the victory of his Democratic rival Doug Jones.

Jones pulled off a stunning political upset by narrowly defeating the former judge in the December 12th election.

Although Jones has a lead of slightly less than 21,000 votes, Moore refused to concede and called for a recount.

Moore's lawyers filed an election complaint Wednesday in the Circuit Court of Montgomery, Alabama, seeking postponement of certification and "a thorough investigation of potential election fraud that improperly altered the outcome of the election."

Moore claimed that three national Election Integrity experts reached the conclusion that election fraud occurred.

The election experts, who submitted affidavits in the complaint, argue that the irregularities in 20 precincts of Jefferson County alone are enough to reverse the outcome of the election.

Moore provided an affidavit in the complaint saying that the Democratic Senate Majority PAC and the Republican Senate Leadership Fund spent millions to run "false and malicious ads" against him in the campaign.

Even as most of the GOP heavyweights distanced themselves from the Republican candidate, President Donald Trump endorsed Moore despite sexual misconduct allegations raised against him during the campaign.



The Alabama Secretary of State previously said it is "highly unlikely" that Jones would not be certified as the winner of the election.

Jones' victory was a milestone for Democrats in Alabama, a deeply conservative state, where no Democrat has won a Senate seat in the last 25 years.

The result dealt a huge political setback to both the GOP and Trump. It narrowed the Republican majority in the Senate to 51-49.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Political News