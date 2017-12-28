Claire's: Don't Put Asbestos On Your Face

Jewelry and accessories retailer Claire's Stores Inc. has pulled some of its make-up products from store shelves after they tested positive for cancer-causing asbestos.

The company's move came after Kristi Warner, a mother from Barrington, Rhode Island, sent the glitter make-up kit that she purchased for her six-year-old daughter to an independent laboratory for testing.

Warner, who works with Deaton Law Firm in East Providence, bought the make-up kit at Claire's in the Providence Place Mall.

She later told NBC news station WJAR that she "physically sank" when she got the phone call about the test results, which revealed the presence of Tremolite Asbestos, a toxic, cancer-causing material.

Asbestos is a toxic substance which can cause malignant mesothelioma, a form of cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Concerned that other kids might also be exposed to asbestos, Warner and her boss John Deaton purchased seventeen more Claire's products from nine different states and sent them for testing. All these products were also found to contain tremolite asbestos by the Scientific Analytical Institute.

The independent laboratory and its director, Sean Fitzgerald, were in the news earlier this year when they claimed to have discovered asbestos in the make-up products of retailer Justice.

Claire's announced the recall of the make-up products on its website, "As a result of today's inquiry from WJAR-TV, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in questions from sale and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues. Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action."

Claire's has listed the affected products, which includes glitter sets, eye shadow and lip gloss, on its website.

The company said it will issue a refund to customers who wish to return products in the interim period.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News