Stocks Turning In Another Lackluster Performance - U.S. Commentary

After initially moving to the upside, stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Thursday. While the Dow is hovering in positive territory, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have pulled back near the unchanged line.

Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. The Nasdaq is down 1.99 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 6,937.35, while the Dow is up 38.43 points or 0.2 percent at 24,812.73 and the S&P 500 is up 1.06 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 2,682.68.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as many traders remain away from their desks following Christmas and ahead of the New Year's weekend.

Traders have largely shrugged off the latest economic news, including a report from the Labor Department showing first-time claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly came in unchanged in the week ended December 23rd.

The report said initial jobless claims came in at 245,000, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised level. Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 240,000.

A separate report from MNI Indicators showed Chicago-area activity unexpectedly expanded at a faster rate in the month of December.

MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer climbed to 67.6 in December from 63.9 in November, with a reading above 50 indicating growth.

The increase surprised economists, who had expected the business barometer to drop to 62.0. The unexpected advance lifted the index to its highest level since March of 2011.

Most of the major sectors are once again showing only modest moves, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader .

Trucking stocks have shown a notable move to the downside, however, with the Dow Jones Trucking Index falling by 1.5 percent. The index is pulling back off the record closing high set on Wednesday.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) is leading the sector lower after the trucking and transportation company forecast fourth quarter earnings below analyst estimates.

Railroad and tobacco stocks are also seeing notable weakness on the day, while strength is visible among steel and natural gas stocks.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced by 0.9 percent. However, Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the uptrend and fell by 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just below the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 0.2 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground after moving notably higher over the two previous sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.7 basis points at 2.431 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News