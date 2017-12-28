The Swiss Stock Market Slid As Year End Approaches

The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session with a small decrease. Trading activity remained light on the second to last day of the year. A number of traders remain away from their desks after the Christmas holiday and ahead of the New Year's weekend.

The Swiss Market Index decreased 0.26 percent Thursday and finished at 9,405.80. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.28 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.23 percent.

Richemont and Sika weakened by 0.8 percent each, while ABB and Clariant fell 0.7 percent each. Schindler declined 0.6 percent.

SGS lost 0.4 percent. Baader Helvea raised its price target on the stock Thursday and maintained its "Hold" rating.

Index heavyweight Novartis decreased 0.3 percent. A Munich appeals court rejected the company's appeal in a patent dispute with the Chinese pharmaceutical company Luye.

Nestlé also surrendered 0.2 percent, while Roche gained 0.1 percent.

Credit Suisse dropped 0.8 percent, adding to its losses from the previous session. Rival bank UBS also slid 0.1 percent.

Dufry advanced 1.3 percent and Aryzta climbed 0.9 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

