Doug Jones Certified As Winner Of Alabama Senate Election

Alabama election officials on Thursday officially certified Democrat Doug Jones' victory over Republican Roy Moore in the special Senate election held earlier this month.

The move comes after Montgomery Circuit Judge Johnny Hardwick denied Moore's attempt to delay the certification amid allegations of voter fraud.

Jones, who won the race by more than 20,000 votes, is set to become Alabama's first Democratic Senator since Howell Heflin retired in 1997.

In a statement responding to the certification of his election victory, Jones said he is looking forward to going to work for the people of Alabama in the new year.

"As I said on election night, our victory marks a new chapter for our state and the nation," Jones said. "I will be an independent voice and work to find common ground with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get Washington back on track and fight to make our country a better place for all."

Moore filed an election complaint Wednesday evening seeking a postponement of the certification and "a thorough investigation of potential election fraud that improperly altered the outcome of the election."

The lawsuit cited three national election integrity experts, who argued that irregularities in 20 precincts of Jefferson County alone were enough to reverse the outcome of the election.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill told CNN his office had received more than 100 reports of voter fraud and had adjudicated more than 60.

Jones' victory, which was partly due to allegations of sexual misconduct against Moore, will narrow the Republican majority in the Senate to just 51 to 49.

