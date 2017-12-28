ECOPETROL: La Cira Oil Field Reaches Output Target Of 45 Kbpd

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Colombian state-owned oil company Ecopetrol said that Cira Infantas, its oldest oil field in the country, reached an output target of 45 thousand barrels per day (kbpd) a few days before expected.

The output was a result of drilling and workover actions on the Cira Infantas field since January - including 129 new wells and increased capacity in oil collecting stations.

Cira Infantas, the first oil-producing field in Colombia, started its operations in 1918 and reached peak production of 60 kbpd in 1939.

by Agencia CMA Latam

