ARGENTINA: Government Wants To Cut Central Bank Transfers To The Treasury

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The government of Argentina wants to cut the amount of central bank financing to the country's Treasury. said the monetary authority governor, Federico Sturzenegger, during a press conference.

Central bank financing to the government in 2018 should reach 140 billion pesos - US$ 7.5 billion, or 1.1% of the country's GDP) - decreasing to 70 billion pesos in 2019 - US$ 3.7 billion, or 0.5% of the Argentinean GDP.

Argentina's Finance minister, Luis Caputo, added that in 2018 the financing needs of the country would reach US$ 30 billion and decrease to US$ 26 million in 2019.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

