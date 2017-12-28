ARGENTINA: Country To Seek Primary Deficit Target Of 3.2% Of GDP In 2018

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Argentinean government confirmed that it would strengthen its fiscal effort in 2018 with a primary deficit target of 3.2% of the country's GDP for the next year. In 2017, the primary deficit target was at 4.2%.

According to Argentina's Finance Minister, Nicolás Dujovne, the primary deficit target should lower in the next few years and reach 1.2% in 2020.

Argentina's chief of staff, Marcos Peña, said that the government fulfilled its economic goals in 2017 and that the country resumed growth even amid lack of confidence in a recovery in some sectors.

The Argentinean government estimates that the country's should grow 3.5% annually in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

