ARGENTINA: Government Loosens Inflation Goal For 2018 After Missing 2017 Target

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The government of Argentina has increased the 2018 inflation goal after failing to keep prices inside the 12% to 17% target range this year.

The 2018 inflation target rose from 10% to 15%, while the 2019 goal increased from 5% to 10%. For 2020, the government intends to seek a 5% inflation. Argentina's Finance Minister, Nicolás Dujovne, said that the new targets reflect the country's economic reality.

Annual inflation in Argentina fell to 22.4% in November from 22.7% in October, prompting the country's central bank to keep its main interest rate unchanged at 28.75%.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

