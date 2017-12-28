COLOMBIA: Ecopetrol Rises 4% And Boosts Colcap In The Last Session Of 2017

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colcap, the main stock market index in Colombia, was up 0.57% near the end of trade Thursday at 1,513.65 points in the last trading session of the year.

According to Ramses Pestanapalmett, an analyst at Ultraserfinco, Ecopetrol stocks increased 4.03% and boosted the Colcap as oil prices hover near US$ 60 per barrel.

Also, the state-owned oil company said that Cira Infantas, the oldest oil field in the country, reached an output target of 45 thousand barrels per day (kbpd) a few days before expected.

The locally traded US dollar rose 0.26%, to 2,983.70 pesos, boosted by positive economic data from the United States - in particular, the consumer confidence index published Wednesday - according to Wilson Tovar, an analyst from Acciones & Valores.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.