PERU: President Kuczynski To Make Cabinet Reform Soon

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Peru's President, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, said that he would make changes to his cabinet to reconcile with allies only a few days after government members left their posts to protest against Kuczynski's decision to pardon former president Alberto Fujimori.

"I am working with prime-minister Mercedes Araoz Fernández in a new cabinet of reconciliation. News very soon," Kuczynski said on his Twitter account.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Araoz Fernández stated that a full evaluation of the current cabinet was underway "to determine in which ways we can work in the future for this reconciliation."

Earlier this week, the director-general of Human Rights in Peru's Justice Ministry, Roger Rodríguez Santander, stepped down from his post, followed a day after by the Culture Minister, Salvador del Solar.

In a statement, Santander said that he quit his job because there were reasons to believe that "Alberto Fujimori was not qualified to a humanitarian pardon."

