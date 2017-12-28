South Korea Inflation Gains 0.3% In December

Consumer prices in South Korea were up 0.3 percent on month in December, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That follows the 0.7 percent monthly decline in November.

On a yearly basis, inflation advanced 1.5 percent - up from 1.3 percent in the previous month.

Core CPI, which excludes food prices, gained 0.2 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year in December after slipping 0.3 percent on month and rising 1.4 percent on year a month earlier.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

