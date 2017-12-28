CERC Down But Not Out, EYEG To Report Data In Q2, MRSN On Watch

The following are some of the stocks that lost the largest percentage in price today in the pharma/biotech sector.

1. Cerecor Inc. (CERC)

Lost 17.57% to close Thursday's (Dec.28) trading at $3.33.

News: No news

Pipeline:

The Company's lead drug candidate is CERC-301. A phase II trial of CERC-301 as an adjunctive treatment major depressive disorder, the results of which were announced last November, had missed the primary endpoint. CERC-301 is now set to be explored as a novel treatment for orphan neurological indications.

In August 2017, Cerecor sold full worldwide rights to CERC-501, which has been in development as an adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder and for substance use disorders, to Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. in exchange for initial gross proceeds of $25 million, as well as a potential future $20 million regulatory milestone payment.

The Company also has two pre-clinical drug candidates, CERC-406, for residual cognitive impairment symptoms, and CERC-611, for adjunctive treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy.

Recent event:

Last month, Cerecor acquired TRx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, including subsidiary Zylera Pharmaceuticals, LLC and its franchise of commercial medications led by Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor.

The addition of commercial franchise signals strategic shift toward pediatric healthcare, and the revenue stream is expected to help Cerecor drive the development of early-stage orphan drug candidates.

2. Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)

Lost 8.28% to close Thursday's trading at $6.09.

News: No news

Recent event:

-- On December 15, 2017, the Company closed an underwritten public offering of 10.95 million shares of its common stock and full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares at a public offering price of $4.20 per share. Net proceeds from this offering were approximately $42.9 million.

Clinical Trials:

-- The phase II efficacy stage of PROTECT study was initiated earlier this month.

PROTECT is a phase 1/2 clinical trial of ProTmune in adult subjects with hematologic malignancies undergoing matched unrelated donor mobilized peripheral blood HCT. The PROTECT study is intended to evaluate ProTmune to prevent acute graft-versus-host disease (GvHD).

-- A phase I study of FATE-NK100, the Company's first-in-class adaptive memory natural killer (NK) cell product candidate for advanced acute myelogenous leukemia, known as VOYAGE, is underway.

-- On December 8, 2017, the Company announced the initiation of a phase I trial of FATE-NK100 for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer, dubbed APOLLO.

3. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)

Lost 7.56% to close Thursday's trading at $1.10.

News: No news

Clinical Trial & Near-term Catalyst:

A phase III pivotal trial of EGP-437 for treatment of non-infectious anterior uveitis has reached 75% patient enrollment. The phase III trial is designed to enroll 250 subjects in the U.S.

The Company expects topline data to be released in the second quarter of 2018.

4. Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

Lost 7.23% to close Thursday's trading at $6.16.

News: No news

The Company's lead candidate is SM-88 with a broad anti-tumor activity across 13 hematologic and solid cancers. Tyme was uplisted to the NASDAQ Capital Market from the OTC on July 31, 2017.

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalyst:

-- A phase II trial of SM-88 for prostate cancer is underway.

-- A phase II trial of SM-88 in refractory pancreatic cancer will be initiated in 1Q18.

The phase II trial of SM-88 for prostate cancer is expected to be completed in the second half of 2018.

5. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)

Lost 6.51% to close Thursday's trading at $17.67.

News: No news

Recent event:

-- The Company went public on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on June 28, 2017 at an offering price of $15.00 per share.

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- Interim safety results from phase I trial of lead oncology drug candidate XMT-1522 in patients with advanced tumors expressing HER2, including breast cancer, non-small-cell-lung-cancer (NSCLC) and gastric cancer are due around the end of this year. (According to a PR dated Nov. 9, 2017).

-- Initiated a phase I dose escalation and expansion study of XMT-1536, a potential first-in-class Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, on December 12, 2017.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News