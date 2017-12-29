European Economics Preview: Germany's Flash Inflation Data Due

Flash consumer price data from Germany is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Turkey's foreign trade data is due. The trade deficit is forecast to narrow to $6.3 billion in November from $7.32 billion in October.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes flash consumer prices for December. Inflation is expected to slow to 1.5 percent from 1.7 percent in November.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to issue euro area money supply figures. M3 is forecast to grow 4.9 percent on year in November after rising 5 percent in October.

At 8.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's flash consumer prices for December. Economists forecast inflation to ease to 1.5 percent from 1.8 percent in November.

