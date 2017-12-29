European Markets Likely To See Lackluster Moves

European look set to open the final session of the calendar year on a cautious, albeit slightly positive note on Friday.

The overnight positive close on Wall Street and slightly higher Asian markets are expected to aid sentiment.

Still, not many markets in the region are likely to sign off the session with significant gains. A few markets in the region will close early today.

On Thursday, most of the markets in Europe ended weak. Among major markets in the zone, Germany's DAX 30 index declined 0.76 percent and France's CAC 40 ended 0.55 percent down, while U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up marginally to record a new all-time closing high.

Among markets in the Asia-Pacific region, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan edged higher today. Australia ended marginally down, while New Zealand and Japan closed flat

Investors will be looking ahead to some economic data from the Eurozone. Germany's Flash consumer price data is due today.

At 2.00 am ET, Turkey's foreign trade data will be out. The forecast is for the trade deficit to narrow to $6.3 billion in November from $7.32 billion in October.

Spain's INE will release flash consumer prices for December, by 3.00 am ET. Inflation is expected to slow to 1.5 percent from 1.7 percent in November.

Then, at 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to issue euro area money supply figures.

Later in the day, at 8.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's flash consumer prices for December. Economists forecast inflation to ease to 1.5 percent from 1.8 percent in November.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com