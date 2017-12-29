CAC Down Marginally

The French stock market is marginally lower Friday morning and looks on course to end on a weak note for a second successive session.

The CAC 40 index is down 7.12 points or 0.13 percent at 5,332.30. The benchmark had ended 0.55 percent down on Thursday.

The index has gained over 10 percent in the current calendar year, the best months being September and February. The index logged its biggest single-session gain for the year on 1 March 2017, when it added 2.1 percent.

ST Microelectronics, Unibail Rodamco, Kering, Legrand, Atos, Carrefour, AXA and Cap Gemini are down 0.3 to 0.7 percent. Saint Gobain, BNP Paribas, and Accor are also weak.

Among the gainers, Technip FMC is rising 0.5 percent. LafargeHolcim is up 0.4 percent, while Bouygues, Valeo, Total, Solvay, Sodexo and Essilor International are up marginally.

by RTT Staff Writer

