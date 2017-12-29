Croatia Industrial Production Drops In November

Croatia's industrial production fell in November after rising in the past few months, amid declines in output in manufacturing and the utility sector, preliminary data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

Industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 1.7 percent year-on-year following a 4.3 percent gain in October. Manufacturing decreased 1.5 percent and the output in the utility sector fell 3 percent.

Capital goods production declined 9.5 percent and the consumer durables output fell 7.3 percent. Energy output decreased 4.4 percent. However, intermediate goods production grew 4.1 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production dropped 3.6 percent in November following a 2.7 percent gain in October.

