European Markets Mostly Lower In Thin Deals

European are mostly lower on Friday, the last session of the current calendar year, but many of these markets are signing off the year with fairly impressive gains.

Lack of positive catalysts and thin volumes in the holiday shortened week are contributing to the sluggish movements in almost all the markets in the region.

Crude oil's rally to a near 30-month high and firm copper prices are aiding sentiment and triggering some buying in resources and mining stocks, but the overall mood in global markets is not any significantly upbeat.

In Frankfurt, the DAX is down 44.44 points or 0.33 percent at 12,935.50

Merck is losing about 1 percent. BASF, Volkswagen, Allianz, Deutsche Bank, Adidas, Siemens, Lufthansa, Fresenius and BMW are lower by 0.4 - 0.7 percent.

Linde, Prosiebensat, Deutsche Boerse, Beiersdorf, RWE, E.ON, Vonovia and Infineon are up in positive territory, gaining 0.3 to 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, investors are looking ahead to the data from Destatis on Germany's flash consumer prices for December. Economists forecast inflation to ease to 1.5 percent from 1.8 percent in November.

The French market is down as well, although its benchmark's loss is less pronounced than the German index. The CAC 40 is down 12.62 points o 0.24 percent at 5,326.80.

Prominent losers include, Kerring, Michelin, BNP Paribas, Unibail Rodamco, AXA, Vivendi, Louis Vuitton, Solvay and Carefour, which are down 0.3 to 1 percent.

Valeo, Bouygues, Sodexo, Veolia Environment, LafargeHolcim and Publicis Groupe are edging modestly higher.

Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 index of the U.K. market is all set to record a new closing high today. The index hit an all-time high of 7659.00 this morning and is currently up 22.12 points or 0.3 percent at 7,645.00.

Miners and pharmaceuticals stocks are edging higher in the London market.

Old Mutual, Astrazeneca, Compass, Micro Focus, Randgold Resources, Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton, Legal & General, Fresnillo, Reckitt Benckiser and Imperial Brands are gaining 1 to 1.6 percent.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Finland, Ireland, Iceland, Netherlands and Norway are down with modest losses. Italy, Spain, Sweden and Poland are notably lower

Greece, Czech, Denmark, Turkey and Russia are flat, while Hungary, Bulgaria and Cyprus are trading higher.

Investors are digesting a slew of economic data from the eurozone. Data from Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics showed producer confidence to have weakened in December.

Data from Statistics Austria showed Austria's producer price inflation to have increased in November, growing 2.1 percent year-on-year, faster than the 1.7 percent rise seen in October.

In Italy, producer price inflation accelerated in November, climbing 2.8 percent year-on-year in the month, following 2.2 percent increase in October.

Portugal's industrial production grew at a slower pace, while retail sales growth accelerated in November, figures from Statistics Portugal showed.

Later in the day, at 8.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's flash consumer prices for December. Economists forecast inflation to ease to 1.5 percent from 1.8 percent in November.

by RTT Staff Writer

Market Analysis