Stocks May See Further Upside In Early Trading - U.S. Commentary

After moving modestly higher in the two previous sessions, stocks may see further upside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the , with the Dow futures up by 75 points.

Stocks may continue to benefit from so-called window dressing, as investors attempt to give their portfolios a boost on the final trading day of the year.

Trading activity is likely to remain subdued, however, with many traders looking to get a head start on the New Year's weekend.

A lack of major U.S. economic data is also likely to contribute to light trading, extending the trend seen throughout the past several sessions.

Among individual stocks, shares of Huntington Ingalls (HII) may move to the upside in early trading on news the shipbuilder will replace C. R. Bard (BCR) in the S&P 500 prior to the start of trading next Wednesday.

Biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca (AZN) is seeing pre-market strength after JPMorgan Chase upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Overweight from Neutral.

On the other hand, shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) may come under pressure after SandRidge Energy (SD) terminated its agreement to acquire the oil and natural gas company.

Extending the trend seen over the past several sessions, stocks turned in another lackluster performance during trading on Thursday. Despite the choppy trading on the day, the Dow reached a new record closing high.

The major averages ended the day modestly higher, adding to the slim gains posted on Wednesday. The Dow climbed 63.21 points or 0.3 percent to 24,837.51, the Nasdaq edged up 10.82 points or 0.2 percent to 6,950.16 and the S&P 500 rose 4.92 points or 0.2 percent to 2,687.54.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index crept up by 0.2 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has advanced by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.5 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.20 to $60.04 a barrel after rising $0.20 to $59.84 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after advancing $5.80 to $1,297.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are up $4.10 at $1,301.30 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 112.56 yen compared to the 112.87 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1994 compared to yesterday's $1.1943.

