Miami To Host North American Bitcoin Conference

Miami will host the North American Bitcoin Conference (TNABC) next month.

A part of World Blockchain Forum: Investments & ICOs, the North American Bitcoin Conference is taking place in the sunshine state on January 18 and 19.

The organizers, Keynote Ltd., said 2018 conference will bring together all the major players of the industry to discuss the future of Bitcoin and Blockchain.

"This year we are happy to host over 50 ICOs and our partner Victory Square Technologies is giving away $100,000 to the top three pitches," said Keynote CEO, Moe Levin.

There are more than 2,000 registered attendees and over 100 exhibitors, he added.

The conference will cover a wide array of topics including blockchain , Bitcoin and Ethereum, the initial coin offerings (ICO), token sale mechanics, investing, regulation, startups, and disruption.

This year's TNABC will have a wide variety of speakers from blockchain movers and shakers, venture capitalists, and developers. Companies making huge waves in the crypto world will be represented. There will be interactive sessions where attendees can ask questions and network with upcoming ICOs and bitcoin companies.

The largest conference in the blockchain space, TNABC is coming after a phenomenal year for cryptocurrencies and blockchain assets.

Bitcoin continues to attract intense media attention with volatile price fluctuation.

The most popular digital currency approached $20,000 on December 17, but suddenly dropped to a pre-Christmas low of $11,000. Despite increased scrutiny and regulation across the globe, and warnings of a price bubble, the value of bitcoin has soared 1300 percent since the start of 2017.

The most recent spike was spurred by U.S. regulators allowing exchanges to conduct bitcoin future trading, providing the cryptocurrency with a greater level of credibility in the financial world.

Bitcoin futures began trading on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) and CME Group in December.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News