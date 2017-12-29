Munchie Meal: Jack In The Box Plans Food For Stoners

Fast food chain Jack in the Box intends to capitalize on the legalization of recreational marijuana in California by catering to the ravenous appetite of pot smokers. California has legalized sales of recreational marijuana for adults, with effect from Monday, January 1.

Jack in the Box and cannabis media company Merry Jane will jointly launch a limited-edition weed-themed 'Merry Munchie Meal' at three select Jack in the Box locations in California in mid-January. The limited-time offer will only be available from January 18 to 25, 2018.

The new Merry Munchie Meal, part of Jack in the Box's late-night menu, will include Halfsies - half servings of curly fries and onion rings, two tacos, five mini churros, three crispy chicken strips and a drink. The price for the meal box is $4.20, referring to April 20 or 4/20, known as "Weed Day."

Jack in the Box intends to cater to the one of the most well-known effects of marijuana - increased appetite caused by its use.

"Jack's Munchie Meals have been successful for us because of the authenticity of how we speak to our customers. This partnership is one more way for us to connect with them - whether you're at a concert, up late playing video games, or pulling an all-nighter," said Iwona Alter, Chief Marketing Officer of Jack in the Box.

"Launching the Merry Munchie Meal is the perfect way for both companies to celebrate legalization in our shared home state of California," said Scott Chung, Chief Operations Officer of Merry Jane.

San Diego-based Jack in the Box has more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam.

