Stocks Showing A Lack Of Direction In Morning Trading - U.S. Commentary

With traders reluctant to make significant moves on the final trading day on the year, stocks have shown a lack of direction in morning trading on Friday. The major averages have been bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Currently, the major averages are posting modest losses. The Dow is down 27.51 points or 0.1 percent at 24,810.00, the Nasdaq is down 8.50 points or 0.1 percent at 6,941.66 and the S&P 500 is down 1.48 points or 0.1 percent at 2,686.06.

Stocks frequently benefit from so-called window dressing on the last day of the year, but investors may already be confident in their positions following the strong upward move seen in 2017.

Many traders are likely looking to get a head start on the New Year's weekend, with a lack of major U.S. economic data also contributing to light trading.

Following the long weekend, next week's trading may be impacted by reaction to the monthly employment report as well as data on manufacturing and service sector activity.

The Federal Reserve is also scheduled to release the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting next Wednesday, potentially shedding light on the outlook for interest rates in the new year.

Extending a recent trend, most of the major sectors continue to show only modest moves on the day, contributing to another lackluster performance by the broader .

Notable weakness is visible among networking stocks, however, with the NYSE Arca Networking Index slumping by 1.5 percent. The index is pulling back off its best closing level in over sixteen years.

ADTRAN (ADTN) is leading the networking sector lower, tumbling by 14 percent after providing disappointing fourth quarter guidance.

Oil service and steel stocks have also moved to the downside on the day, while tobacco stocks are extending a recent upward trend.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index crept up by 0.2 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has advanced by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.5 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved slightly higher following the pullback seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1 basis point at 2.422 percent.

