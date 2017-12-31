Be All Ears: Auris To Provide Update On AM-111 On Jan.4

Auris Medical Holding AG (EARS) is slated to provide an update on its development program with AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss on Thursday, January 4, 2018.

The Company's phase III clinical trial of AM-111 in severe to profound sudden deafness, dubbed HEALOS, the results of which were announced on November 28, 2017, had failed to meet the primary efficacy endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in hearing from baseline to Day 28 compared to placebo.

The other clinical drug candidates in the Company's pipeline are Keyzilen (AM-101) for acute inner ear tinnitus, and AM-125 for vertigo.

Keyzilen is under a phase III study in Europe, dubbed TACTT3 trial, and AM-125 is under phase I development.

Near-term Catalysts:

-- Announce top-line results from TACTT3 trial in Q1, 2018

-- Start enrolling patients in the second phase I clinical trial with AM-125 in Q1, 2018.

The Company ended September 30, 2017, with cash and cash equivalents of CHF 20.2 million.

EARS closed Friday's (Dec.29) trading at $0.59, down 4.60%.

