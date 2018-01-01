Australia Manufacturing Growth Robust In December

Australia's manufacturing sector continued to expand strongly at the end of the year, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed on Tuesday.

The Performance of Manufacturing Index, or PMI, dropped to 56.2 in December from 57.3 in November.

However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Among components, production, stocks and supplier deliveries grew at an accelerated pace, while new orders, employment, exports and sales were slower, albeit still expanding in December.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.