South Korea's Factory Sector Contracts Slightly

South Korea's manufacturing sector deteriorated at the end of the year, albeit marginally, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.

The headline Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 49.9 in December from 51.2 in November.

Any reading below 50 indicates contraction, while a score above 50 suggests expansion in the sector.

Output dropped slightly in December, following November's 33-month high. The pace of expansion in new orders eased to a five-month low, while new from abroad contracted.

Consequently, firms reduced their workforce numbers.

On the price front, input cost inflation, despite decelerating, was strong in December. Selling prices increased modestly.

