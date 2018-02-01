European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Factory PMI Data Due

Factory Purchasing Managers' survey from euro area and the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Purchasing Mangers' survey data from Norway and Poland are due.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain's PMI data is due. The manufacturing PMI is seen rising to 56.5 in December from 56.1 in November.

At 3.30 am ET, PMI survey results are due from Switzerland and the Czech Republic. The Swiss factory PMI is forecast to fall to 64.5 in December from 65.1 a month ago.

At 3.45 am ET, IHS Markit publishes Italy's manufacturing PMI data. Economists forecast the index to rise moderately to 58.5 in December from 58.3 in November.

Thereafter, final PMI reports are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final factory PMI is due. Economists forecast the PMI score to match the initial estimate of 60.6 in December.

Half an hour later, the UK CIPS/Markit factory PMI data is due. The manufacturing PMI is forecast to fall to 57.7 in December from 58.2 in November.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

