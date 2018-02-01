Taiwan Manufacturing Growth Strongest Since Apr 2011

Taiwan's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than six-and-a-half years in December, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.

The headline Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 56.6 in December from 56.3 in November. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Output expanded at the quickest pace since March, driven by greater client demand and rising new order inflows.

In response to higher workloads, companies added to their workforce numbers in December and the rate of job creation was the fastest seen for a year.

On the price front, inflationary pressures remained sharp at the end of the year.

