European Shares Poised For Positive Start

European stocks look set to open higher on Tuesday after the Caixin index of Chinese manufacturing sector rose to a four-month high of 51.5 in December, confounding forecasts for a decline.

Earlier, official data showed Sunday that China's manufacturing activity edged down slightly in December, but largely maintained momentum.

Geopolitical tensions also appear to be easing somewhat after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said improving ties between the North and South Korea is an "urgent issue" in the New Year.

Asian stocks are trading mostly higher on the first trading day of the New Year, with Chinese and Hong Kong climbing 1-2 percent while the Japanese market is closed for a holiday.

U.S. crude oil futures surged to their highest level in more than two years and gold began the New Year on a firm note to trade at a more than three-month high, while China's yuan hovered near a four-month high on dollar weakness.

The economic calendar for this week starts off relatively quiet, with U.K. Markit manufacturing and U.S. Markit manufacturing PMIs due later in the day.

Eurozone final factory PMI is due, with economists expecting the PMI score to match the initial estimate of 60.6 in December.

The closely-watched monthly U.S. jobs report is likely to attract considerable attention on Friday and the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting Wednesday, potentially shedding light on the outlook for interest rates in the New Year.

U.S. stocks fell notably on Friday amid broad-based selling on the last day of the year following the strong upward move seen in 2017. The Dow and the S&P 500 shed around half a percent, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.7 percent.

European stocks ended Friday's session with small losses although many regional markets ended the year with impressive gains. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.1 percent.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index dropped around half a percent each amid lack of catalysts after the Christmas holiday while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.9 percent to end 2017 at a record high.

Major European indexes rose between 7.6 percent and 12.5 percent to notch their fifth rise in the past six years in 2017, while across the Atlantic, the closely-watched Dow Jones industrial average ended 2017 up a staggering 25.1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 28.2 percent and the S&P 500 advanced 19.4 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com