Turkey Manufacturing Growth Strongest In 4 Months

Turkey's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in four months in December, survey figures from IHS Markit and Istanbul Chamber of Industry showed Tuesday.

The headline manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.9 in December from 52.9 in October. A score above 50 indicates expansion.

Panelists reported higher demand from both home and abroad, with growth of new export orders at a near seven-year high.

As a result, output, employment and purchasing activity all increased at stronger rates in December.

