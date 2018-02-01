logo
DAX Tumbles As Automakers Drag

German stocks opened sharply lower in the first trading session of the New Year Tuesday as caution set in after last year's rally.

Encouraging manufacturing data from China as well as ebbing tensions on the Korean Peninsula failed to cheer investors.

The German DAX dropped 101 points or 0.78 percent to 12,816, with automakers leading decliners as the euro got off to a strong start in 2018 on fears of ECB stimulus tapering.

BMW lost 1.8 percent, Daimler dropped 1.4 percent and Volkswagen declined 1.7 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

editorial@rttnews.com

