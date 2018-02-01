Italy's Manufacturing Growth Robust In December

Italy's manufacturing activity continued to expand strongly at the end of the year, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.

The headline Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 57.4 in December from 58.3 in November. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to rise to 58.5.

However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Among components, output, new orders and employment all recorded historically marked growth in December.

Finally, optimism amongst panelists remained elevated during December.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.