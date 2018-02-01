CAC 40 Edges Lower As Euro Strengthens

French stocks opened lower in the first trading session of the New Year Tuesday as traders returned to their desks following a long holiday weekend.

Encouraging manufacturing data from China as well as ebbing tensions on the Korean Peninsula failed to cheer investors.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 21 points or 0.39 percent at 5,291, with automakers leading decliners as the euro got off to a strong start in 2018 on fears of ECB stimulus tapering. Renault fell 2.3 percent and rival Peugeot dropped 2.4 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com