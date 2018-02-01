FTSE 100 Retreats After Ending 2017 At Record High

U.K. shares fell on profit taking Tuesday despite positive manufacturing data from China and ebbing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 21 points or 0.28 percent at 7,666 after climbing 0.9 percent on Friday to end 2017 at a record high.

Mining stocks fell despite a survey of Chinese manufacturing topping forecasts. BHP Billiton shed 1.6 percent, Antofagasta declined 1.7 percent and Glencore declined 0.8 percent.

Specialty chemical firm Synthomer lost 1.4 percent after it has sold its Leuna site in Germany to Alberdingk Boley Gmbh for an undisclosed amount.

BP Plc shares eased 0.4 percent. The oil and gas giant said it expects its future U.S. after-tax earnings to be positively impacted by the recently-enacted changes to U.S. corporate taxes.

British Airways owner IAG advanced 1.6 percent after announcing it would buy the insolvent Austrian holiday airline Niki for 20 million euros.

