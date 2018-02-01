Indonesian Visitor Arrivals Fall In November

The number of foreign tourists to Indonesia decreased in November, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

In November, the number of foreign visitors dropped 8.42 percent to 1.06 million from 1.16 million in October.

The eruption of Mount Agung volcano affected the number of foreign tourist arrivals in November.

Compared to November 2016, the number of visitor arrivals rose by 5.86 percent to 1.06 million from 1.00 million.

by RTT Staff Writer

