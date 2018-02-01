Stocks May Open Higher On First Trading Day Of The Year - U.S. Commentary

Following the long, holiday weekend, stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the , with the Dow futures up by 98 points.

Stocks may benefit from buying interest generated by optimism about the outlook for the markets and the going into the new year.

Trading activity may remain somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.

The economic calendar for the week starts off relatively quiet, although the closely watched monthly jobs report is likely to attract considerable attention on Friday.

In the coming days, traders are also likely to keep an eye on reports on manufacturing and service sector activity, construction spending, private sector employment, international trade, and factory orders.

The Federal Reserve is also scheduled to release the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, potentially shedding light on the outlook for interest rates in the new year.

After moving modestly higher over the two previous sessions, stocks moved back to the downside during trading on Friday. The major averages slid into negative territory, although selling pressure was somewhat subdued.

The major averages saw further downside going into the close, ending the session at their worst levels of the day. The Dow dropped 118.29 points or 0.5 percent to 24,719.22, the Nasdaq slid 46.77 points or 0.7 percent to 6,903.39 and the S&P 500 fell 13.93 points or 0.5 percent to 2,673.61.

Despite the pullback on the day, the major averages moved sharply higher for the year. While the Dow surged up by 25.1 percent, the Nasdaq spiked by 28.2 percent and the S&P 500 jumped by 19.4 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index shot up by 1.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index spiked by 2 percent. The Japanese markets remained closed on the day.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index has fallen by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both down by 0.6 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slipping $0.08 to $60.34 a barrel after climbing $0.58 to $60.42 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,315.20, up $5.90 from the previous session's close of $1,309.30. On Friday, gold jumped $12.10.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 112.10 yen compared to the 112.63 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2065 compared to last Friday's $1.2012.

by RTT Staff Writer

