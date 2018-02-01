KDMN And 10 Other Biotech Stocks You Should Watch This Month

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN), which is focused on developing drugs for autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, has an important event coming its way this month.

The Company's lead drug candidate is KD025, which is under phase II testing in the indications of moderate to severe psoriasis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and chronic graft -versus-host disease.

Last month, updated data from the ongoing phase II study of KD025 in chronic graft -versus-host disease revealed that the compound was well tolerated, with responses observed across all affected organs.

Chronic Graft-Versus-Host-Disease (cGVHD), a common and often fatal complication following allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT), is a multi-organ disorder in which transplanted immune cells (graft) attack healthy cells (host), leading to inflammation and fibrosis in multiple organs.

The Company is scheduled to meet the FDA in the first half of 2018 to obtain further guidance on regulatory path for approval of KD025 in cGVHD.

Near-term Catalyst:

Six-month data from the phase II study of KD025 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are expected this month (January).

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a respiratory condition that can result in permanent scarring of the lungs, organ malfunction and even death.

Shares of Kadmon have traded in a range of $2.05 to $5.50 in the past 52 weeks. The stock is currently up 2.02% at $3.69.

KDMN is not the only stock with clinical trial catalyst scheduled for January.

