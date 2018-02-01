Thailand Inflation Data Due On Wednesday

Thailand will on Wednesday release December data for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall inflation was up 0.07 percent on month and 0.70 percent on year in November, while core CPI added 0.06 percent on month and 0.50 percent on year. Producer prices fell 0.1 percent on month and gained 0.5 percent on year.

Hong Kong will see November numbers for retail sales; in October, sales advanced 3.6 percent on year.

